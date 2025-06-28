Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Calls to Reassess 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' in Indian Constitution

Congress and CPI(M) leaders sharply criticized RSS suggestions to remove 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Constitution's Preamble, emphasizing their foundational role. RSS's Hosabale, at an event marking the emergency's 50th anniversary, claimed these terms were improperly inserted during the emergency, sparking a fierce political backlash.

Updated: 28-06-2025 22:50 IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has ignited following comments from RSS General Secretary Hosabale, suggesting the removal of 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Indian Constitution's Preamble. Congress MP Manickam Tagore swiftly condemned these remarks, emphasizing the necessity to preserve the Constitution's core principles.

Tagore, speaking to ANI, affirmed Congress's commitment to safeguarding constitutional values, highlighting the party's determination to resist any changes proposed by the RSS. He also criticized Mayawati for allegedly aligning with the BJP instead of confronting such proposals.

In a similar vein, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby denounced Hosabale's suggestions, reinforcing that 'socialism' and 'secularism' constitute essential elements of India's constitutional framework. This debate emerged during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's emergency, where Hosabale claimed the terms were unjustly added, igniting widespread political debate.

