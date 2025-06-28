Controversy Erupts Over Calls to Reassess 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' in Indian Constitution

Controversy has ignited following comments from RSS General Secretary Hosabale, suggesting the removal of 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Indian Constitution's Preamble. Congress MP Manickam Tagore swiftly condemned these remarks, emphasizing the necessity to preserve the Constitution's core principles.

Tagore, speaking to ANI, affirmed Congress's commitment to safeguarding constitutional values, highlighting the party's determination to resist any changes proposed by the RSS. He also criticized Mayawati for allegedly aligning with the BJP instead of confronting such proposals.

In a similar vein, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby denounced Hosabale's suggestions, reinforcing that 'socialism' and 'secularism' constitute essential elements of India's constitutional framework. This debate emerged during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's emergency, where Hosabale claimed the terms were unjustly added, igniting widespread political debate.