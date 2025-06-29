Prime Minister Modi and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Chart India's Celestial Aspirations

In a landmark conversation through videoconferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a historic moment as the astronaut became the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station.

The interaction symbolized India's soaring dreams in the realm of space exploration, with PM Modi stressing that Shukla represents the wishes and ambitions of 140 crore Indians. Extending congratulations, the Prime Minister expressed that Shukla, though far from Earth, holds a dear place in the hearts of fellow citizens.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, PM Modi praised Shubhanshu for hoisting India's tricolour in space and humorously asked about traditional Indian delicacies he shared with fellow astronauts. Shukla thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes and discussed various space-related experiments, reflecting on the profound experiences that pave the way for India's future missions.