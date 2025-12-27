PM Modi Honors Legacy of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Parkash Utsav

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Parkash Utsav. The Prime Minister revered the enduring courage, compassion, and sacrifice of the Sikh Guru. In his tribute posted on X, he highlighted the Guru's influence on generations to uphold truth, justice, and righteousness.

Modi shared photographs from his visit earlier this year to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. 'On this sacred day, we bow in reverence to the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who remains a beacon of inspiration for standing for human dignity,' he stated.

The Prakash Purav, commemorating the birth of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is celebrated annually with illuminated Gurudwaras and various ceremonies. December 26 also marks 'Veer Baal Diwas,' a tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the Guru's young sons, as announced by PM Modi last year.