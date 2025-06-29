Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Embarks on Spiritual and Political Journey
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta completed the Govardhan Parikrama in Mathura and addressed a mock parliament on the Emergency. She emphasized unity to prevent historical crises and participated in Delhi's Mango Festival, engaging with farmers and experts on agriculture-related challenges and innovations.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta embarked on the Govardhan Parikrama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, reflecting on a spiritual journey at the historic site. Known for its legends associated with Lord Krishna, the mountain is a symbolic landmark, drawing visitors, including Gupta, eager to participate in its revered circuit.
On a political front, Gupta engaged in a mock Parliament organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha, discussing the Emergency of 1975. Marking a significant period in India's history, she highlighted the need for national unity to prevent similar crises, turning a retrospective lens on the nation's past and lessons learned.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Mango Festival in Delhi, integrating agricultural discourse with cultural celebration. Engaging with farmers and experts, Gupta addressed challenges in the sector while fostering innovation and opportunity, reflecting a commitment to support agricultural communities.
