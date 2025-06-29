Ramban Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra: Medical Camps and Security Tightened

The Chief Medical Officer of Ramban district, Kamal Jee Zadoo, has announced extensive preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, commencing July 3. Highlighting the administration's focus, he disclosed that 17 medical camps will be set up along the route in Ramban, each featuring a 'mini hospital' with advanced medical and diagnostic services.

CMO Zadoo emphasized that the 'mini hospital' will include cardiac monitoring technology, supported by ambulance services and a mobile medical team throughout the Yatra. This year's initiative aims at enhancing healthcare support for the devotees undertaking the pilgrimage.

Parallelly, security preparations are underway as Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat led a joint review meeting in Udhampur on June 28 to boost coordination among various security agencies. The meeting saw participation from top police officials, CRPF, CISF, and traffic police as the journey from July 1 to August 9 approaches. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of pilgrims from Jammu on July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)