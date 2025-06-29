Left Menu

Deendayal Kumawat Takes Charge as RCA Adhoc Committee Convenor

BJP leader Deendayal Kumawat has been appointed as the convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association's adhoc committee. He pledged transparency in elections and proper conduct of tournaments. Kumawat emphasized collaboration with the state government to boost Rajasthan cricket to national prominence, replacing previous convenor Jaideep Bihani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:20 IST
Deendayal Kumawat Takes Charge as RCA Adhoc Committee Convenor
Rajasthan Cricket Association Adhoc committee new convenor Kumawat (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move within the cricketing circles of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deendayal Kumawat has been appointed convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) adhoc committee. The appointment comes with a vow to uphold transparency in association elections and ensure that cricket tournaments are conducted seamlessly.

Kumawat, expressing his gratitude towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and RCA leadership, stated, "I thank the Chief Minister and the entire leadership, athletes for giving me this opportunity." He committed to consulting with RCA officials and government representatives to streamline operations so that the state's cricket players can excel at both national and international levels.

Rising above politics, Kumawat emphasized inclusivity in the decision-making process of the association, saying, "Politics will not happen now in the association. We will take advice from everyone regardless of the party." This move replaces Jaideep Bihani as the committee convenor, with the RCA being an entity affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025