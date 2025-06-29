Deendayal Kumawat Takes Charge as RCA Adhoc Committee Convenor

In a significant move within the cricketing circles of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deendayal Kumawat has been appointed convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) adhoc committee. The appointment comes with a vow to uphold transparency in association elections and ensure that cricket tournaments are conducted seamlessly.

Kumawat, expressing his gratitude towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and RCA leadership, stated, "I thank the Chief Minister and the entire leadership, athletes for giving me this opportunity." He committed to consulting with RCA officials and government representatives to streamline operations so that the state's cricket players can excel at both national and international levels.

Rising above politics, Kumawat emphasized inclusivity in the decision-making process of the association, saying, "Politics will not happen now in the association. We will take advice from everyone regardless of the party." This move replaces Jaideep Bihani as the committee convenor, with the RCA being an entity affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from agencies.)