Tragedy at Jagannath Rath Yatra: Crowd Management Failures Under Scrutiny

Odisha's top police officials rush to Gundicha Temple after a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra results in three deaths and several injuries. The incident has prompted criticism of inadequate crowd control measures and government negligence, with urgent calls for improved safety protocols at future events.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania at Gudicha Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's Director General of Police, YB Khurania, swiftly arrived at the Gundicha Temple in response to a devastating stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives. The incident highlighted significant concerns about crowd management, prompting urgent action from local authorities.

The state's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and confirmed that DGP Khurania was deployed to assess the situation. Harichandan emphasized that stringent measures are being taken to investigate the causes and prevent future occurrences. He also stated the crowd is now under control, with additional police presence ensuring safety.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik criticized the government's apparent negligence in crowd control, highlighting the lack of immediate response. In a pointed statement, he urged the government to embrace corrective measures for the smooth execution of future rituals, condemning the administration's previous failures.

