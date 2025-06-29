Chennai's All-Women Car Rally: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor and Indian Armed Forces
The Duchess Club of Chennai organized an all-women car rally with the 'Jai Hind' theme, showcasing solidarity with Operation Sindoor. The rally celebrated the Indian Army's valiant efforts against terrorism and promoted self-reliance in defense, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a remarkable display of solidarity, Chennai's Duchess Club organized an all-women car rally, embracing the patriotic theme 'Jai Hind' to support Operation Sindoor. Participants expressed admiration for the Indian Army's courage and the rally served as a tribute to the armed forces' relentless fight against terrorism.
Speaking to ANI, participant Kaushalya stated, "We have gathered here to show our support to the Indian Army. The theme makes our participation even more special." Fellow participant Anita echoed these sentiments, describing the rally as a profound opportunity to showcase love and respect for the forces.
The initiative comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by Indian Armed Forces on terror infrastructure post the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the mission for its efficacy and emphasized India's growing self-reliance in the defense sector, underscoring a shift towards indigenous weapons production.
