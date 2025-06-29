Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Backbone of New India's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasized 'Women Led Development,' highlighting transformative initiatives led by women. From Telangana's Bhadrachalam to Karnataka's Kalaburagi, women are pioneering in enterprise and innovation, marking a pivotal role in reshaping India's socio-economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:30 IST
Empowering Women: The Backbone of New India's Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the role of women in spearheading India's development. He spotlighted initiatives like those by women from Telangana's Bhadrachalam, who transitioned from field labor to product innovation, creating goods that reach markets internationally, including Hyderabad and London.

Modi also acknowledged the strides made by women in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where they have transformed 'jowar roti' into a brand. Through cooperative efforts, these women produce over 3,000 rotis daily, with sales spreading not only locally but also to bigger cities like Bengaluru and on digital platforms.

The Prime Minister further shared inspiring narratives of self-reliance, citing examples such as Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, who leveraged Self Help Group training to enhance her income and expand her ventures. Modi's address underscored a consistent theme of women's empowerment shaping a prosperous future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025