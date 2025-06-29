Empowering Women: The Backbone of New India's Development

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the role of women in spearheading India's development. He spotlighted initiatives like those by women from Telangana's Bhadrachalam, who transitioned from field labor to product innovation, creating goods that reach markets internationally, including Hyderabad and London.

Modi also acknowledged the strides made by women in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where they have transformed 'jowar roti' into a brand. Through cooperative efforts, these women produce over 3,000 rotis daily, with sales spreading not only locally but also to bigger cities like Bengaluru and on digital platforms.

The Prime Minister further shared inspiring narratives of self-reliance, citing examples such as Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, who leveraged Self Help Group training to enhance her income and expand her ventures. Modi's address underscored a consistent theme of women's empowerment shaping a prosperous future for India.

