Tragedy at Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives in Puri

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri has resulted in the deaths of at least three people, with several others injured, according to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, who confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. The stampede occurred early Sunday morning near the Gundicha Temple, coinciding with a significant increase in the number of devotees compared to previous years.

Speaking about the incident, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and District Magistrate Siddharth Swain provided updates on the situation. Harichandan expressed his condolences and noted the government's swift response. "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking stringent action," he said, adding that DGP Khurania was dispatched to oversee the investigation.

According to District Magistrate Swain, fifteen devotees were treated at the district headquarters hospital, with twelve discharged after preliminary care. The annual Rath Yatra involves thousands of devotees pulling the chariots of deities to the Gundicha Temple, where they remain for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. This year, the yatra began on Friday, drawing crowds larger than ever before. The tragic incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures during such large-scale religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)