Left Menu

Tragedy at Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives in Puri

A deadly stampede occurred during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries. Investigations are underway as authorities noted an unusually large crowd. Odisha officials, including the DGP and Law Minister, are actively addressing the incident and pursuing a thorough probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:04 IST
Tragedy at Jagannath Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives in Puri
Odisha DGP YB Khurania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri has resulted in the deaths of at least three people, with several others injured, according to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, who confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. The stampede occurred early Sunday morning near the Gundicha Temple, coinciding with a significant increase in the number of devotees compared to previous years.

Speaking about the incident, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and District Magistrate Siddharth Swain provided updates on the situation. Harichandan expressed his condolences and noted the government's swift response. "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking stringent action," he said, adding that DGP Khurania was dispatched to oversee the investigation.

According to District Magistrate Swain, fifteen devotees were treated at the district headquarters hospital, with twelve discharged after preliminary care. The annual Rath Yatra involves thousands of devotees pulling the chariots of deities to the Gundicha Temple, where they remain for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. This year, the yatra began on Friday, drawing crowds larger than ever before. The tragic incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures during such large-scale religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025