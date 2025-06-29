Left Menu

NCW Criticizes Police Handling of South Calcutta Law College Case

NCW member Archana Majumdar visited South Calcutta Law College regarding the alleged gang rape of a student. She criticized police inaction and lack of transparency, noting the difficulty in reaching the victim and her family. The NCW plans to further assess the situation and ensure proper support for the survivor.

NCW member Archana Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a development stirring significant scrutiny, the National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar visited South Calcutta Law College following the alleged gang rape of a student. During her visit, she met the officer-in-charge, expressing concerns over the police's lack of transparency and accessibility regarding the case, "The police are neither letting us meet the victims, see the crime scene, nor did they let us take any photographs. The police do not want us to meet the victim's family," Majumdar stated.

She further alleged communication lapses with authorities, highlighting the absence of knowledge on the victim's and her family's location, "The police are saying that they don't know where the family is. The Deputy Commissioner, the nodal officer of the case, does not know where the victim is. They are not at home. They have been hidden somewhere," she criticized. Majumdar assured that these points would be emphasized in their report, asserting, "We will do what we have to do..."

Reiterating NCW's commitment to supporting women, Majumdar emphasized the group's role in ensuring the safety and advocacy for women in crises, especially in suppressed cases. The commission plans a visit to the survivor's home to gauge police response and address the family's needs. Notably, Majumdar mentioned a swift police response post-notification, showcasing urgency devoid of political interference.

