Canada's Digital Tax U-Turn: A Thorny Path to Trade Accord
Canada has canceled a planned digital service tax on U.S. technology firms to facilitate trade negotiations with President Donald Trump. Analysts suggest, however, that Canada's supply management system for dairy and poultry remains a key hurdle. Despite concessions, this system withstands previous trade agreements and continues to protect Canadian agricultural interests.
Canada has shelved its proposed digital service tax on U.S. tech companies, aiming to smooth trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet, tensions over Canada's agriculture policies, specifically its supply management system, remain a significant obstacle in discussions.
Despite political ease in abandoning the tax, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces complex challenges regarding Canada's entrenched dairy, eggs, and poultry controls. These have long frustrated U.S. trade negotiators, notably during the USMCA talks and beyond.
While digital tax removal relaunches discussions, Trump's threats of new tariffs and critiques of Canadian agricultural tariffs suggest that the journey to a new economic agreement is fraught with potential pitfalls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard Control Clash: Trump vs. Newsom over LA Deployment
Trump's Tense Standoff: Iran's Leadership in the Crosshairs
G7 Summit Highlights: Canadian Aid, Diplomatic Divergence, and Trump's Abrupt Exit
PM Modi invited Trump to India for QUAD summit: FS Misri.
PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump, tells him firmly no mediation or trade deal led to understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan.