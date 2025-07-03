Left Menu

Hair Mats: Innovative Solution for Chile's Water Crisis

In Chile, hair mats are being used as a sustainable agricultural solution to combat drought. Made from human and pet hair, these compostable mats improve soil quality, reduce water evaporation, and increase crop yields. The Matter of Trust Chile foundation spearheads this project, utilizing hair from local salons and groomers.

Updated: 03-07-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Chile
  • Chile

In a transformative approach to addressing water scarcity in Chile, small mats made from human hair are helping keep moisture in the soil of drought-stricken orchards. The innovative solution, barely visible at the base of the plants, locks in vital water, cutting down direct evaporation by an impressive 71%.

Mattia Carenini, CEO of the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, explained that hair contains essential nutrients like nitrogen and calcium, which improve soil fertility and boost agricultural productivity by 30%. Farmer Maria Salazar reported noteworthy benefits, especially in lemon tree yields in Taltal, a region severely affected by drought.

The foundation, established in 2020, repurposes hair collected from salons and groomers across Chile into compostable mats and other products. Apart from supporting agriculture, recycled hair is also used to create a special liquid fertilizer and an absorbent for cleaning contaminated waters.

