Maharashtra GST Bill: A Step Towards Uniformity and Efficiency

The Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill in the legislative assembly. This move aims to harmonize state and central GST laws, presenting a streamlined and taxpayer-friendly system.

The amendment bill, presented by Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal, proposes 13 changes to the Maharashtra GST Act of 2017. These changes are aligned with the Finance Act of 2025, focusing on enhancing transparency and efficiency in tax services.

Significant updates include adjustments in input service distribution, input tax credit distribution, and simplifying the appeals process. Additionally, sectors such as Special Economic Zones and Free Trade Warehousing Zones are set to benefit. Importantly, a new relief measure reduces pre-deposit requirements to 10% for appeals involving penalty demands, further easing the taxpayer burden.

