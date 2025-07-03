Left Menu

Maharashtra GST Bill: A Step Towards Uniformity and Efficiency

The Maharashtra government introduced amendments to the state's GST Act to align it with central laws, enhancing service transparency and taxpayer-friendliness. Key changes address input service distribution, tax credit, and appeals processes, particularly benefiting SEZs. A significant relief measure reduces pre-deposits for penalty appeals to just 10%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:56 IST
Maharashtra GST Bill: A Step Towards Uniformity and Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill in the legislative assembly. This move aims to harmonize state and central GST laws, presenting a streamlined and taxpayer-friendly system.

The amendment bill, presented by Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal, proposes 13 changes to the Maharashtra GST Act of 2017. These changes are aligned with the Finance Act of 2025, focusing on enhancing transparency and efficiency in tax services.

Significant updates include adjustments in input service distribution, input tax credit distribution, and simplifying the appeals process. Additionally, sectors such as Special Economic Zones and Free Trade Warehousing Zones are set to benefit. Importantly, a new relief measure reduces pre-deposit requirements to 10% for appeals involving penalty demands, further easing the taxpayer burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025