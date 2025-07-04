Left Menu

Planning expansion of heliports in hilly states: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Naidu stated that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, several airports from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh are being built.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:01 IST
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday announced that the government is working on a plan towards the expansion of airports and helipads in hilly areas of the country. Naidu stated that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, several airports from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh are being built.

"We already have a plan for the expansion of heliports in hilly states. Under our Regional Connectivity Scheme, several airports from J&K to Arunachal Pradesh are being built", Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters in Dehradun. The Union Minister stated that there are 18 heliports in Uttarakhand, and as far as safety is concerned, the weather conditions and geographical terrains pose difficulties in the operations of helicopters.

Ram Mohan Naidu stressed that India is currently studying "world-class" standards and informed about suggestions regarding increasing Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Uttarakhand. "18 heliports are also here. As far as safety is concerned, weather conditions and geographical terrain pose difficulties in helicopter operations. So, in this connection, we are studying world-class standards. We have received 2-3 suggestions that there should be more ATC systems. Setting up ATC is also a challenge due to the geographical terrain. So, we are also trying to have even more impact of ATC in the Char Dham network", the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister stated that the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are holding discussions to improve operations in Uttarakhand and the safety of the devotees coming for the Char Dham Yatra "So, we have started the efforts. Changes, if any, regarding the arrangement for pilots or the frequency of helicopter operations have to be made. Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are holding detailed discussions to make operations better here. When it begins again in September, decisions will have been made by then to have accurate and better operations here. It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of devotees coming for the Char Dham Yatra. There is no compromise in safety", Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the Northern Region Ministers Conference on Civil Aviation in Dehradun. Following the event, CM Dhami asserted that his government will discuss increasing the air connectivity in the northern part of India. He expressed happiness over Uttarakhand being chosen as the host of the conference and mentioned that it shows the Union Government's interest towards increasing air services in the state.

"We will discuss how to expand air services in the northern regions of the country, how to increase facilities, and how to expand airports... Uttarakhand being chosen as the host for the conference shows that in a border area like ours, the central government is making serious efforts to increase air services", CM Dhami said while addressing the reporters in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

