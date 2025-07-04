Argentina lifts gas emergency as supply crunch eases

Argentina's energy secretariat on Friday said than an emergency committee tasked with resolving issues on the country's gas pipelines had completed its work, after a cold snap caused cuts to the supply.

"The gas transportation system is no longer in emergency and pressures in gas pipelines and stations for its regulation and measurement have been normalized," it said in a statement.

Also Read: Historic Victory: Argentina Defeats British and Irish Lions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)