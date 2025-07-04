Rajnath Singh participates in celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju, emphasises connecting tribals to mainstream

By Tanya Chugh Union Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the 128th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Defence Minister arrived in Hyderabad for the celebrations this afternoon, accompanied by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and G. Kishan Reddy. Singh addressed a gathering and paid tribute to the great freedom fighter. "I bow in deep reverence to the great warrior who dedicated every moment of his life to the nation. I truly believe that every human carries a flame of self-respect within, and Alluri Sitarama Raju was a living symbol of that fire," he said.

He further added, "Just as Chandrashekhar Azad used his last bullet on himself rather than surrendering, Alluri Ji too sacrificed his life to establish an ideal. He wasn't just a fighter, he was a thought, a movement, a blazing spark that shook the very foundation of the British Empire." The Defence Minister praised Alluri Sitarama Raju for his love for the nation and the guerrilla warfare tactics that he used against the British during the freedom struggle. He said, "Today, when we remember him, we don't just see the image of a revolutionary, we see a cultural guardian, a son of the soil, a sacrificial hero whose life continues to inspire generations. His guerrilla warfare tactics in the forests left the British rattled.

His mission was never violence for violence's sake, but a deeper fight for honour and justice. Initially, he believed in leading people through non-violent means, but when doors closed and injustice continued, he was forced to take up arms, not out of hatred, but out of necessity." Alluri Sitarama Raju fought for the tribal population in the country and always wanted them to be a part of the mainstream population. Addressing this, Singh said, "his struggle against the exploitation of tribals wasn't limited to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, it became the voice of tribals across India.

Even today, when we speak his name, the nation swells with pride. He taught us that life should be lived with dignity. Today, our government is carrying forward his vision." He further added, "You may have seen how recently, over 20,000 tribal students came together to perform 108 Surya Namaskars, setting a new record. It was more than just yoga, it was a demonstration of cultural unity and inner strength. And this is the very essence of our cultural identity, it binds us all together."

"Earlier, many tribal areas lacked even basic mobile network connectivity. Today, we are rapidly working to connect these regions to Digital India. Our government launched an ambitious plan to install 10,000 mobile towers, out of which 8,000 are already functional, and the rest will be operational before 1st December 2025," he said. Naxalism in India aims to affect remote, tribal-dominated regions. It aims to overthrow the state through armed rebellion and parallel governance, targeting security forces, public infrastructure, and democratic institutions.

Addressing the problem of naxalism in the country and the government's consistent efforts to end it, Singh said, "Naxalism, which once spread fear across tribal regions, has now been reduced to just 5-6 districts. Also, the home minister spoke about it and we have taken a solemn pledge that by 31st March 2026, Naxalism will be completely eliminated. In areas where once there was an atmosphere of fear, today there are schools, hospitals, roads, and public services. Where once the sound of guns echoed, today we hear the bells of classrooms and the rhythm of development." On May 7, this year India carried out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, where it targeted its terror camps after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, where tourists whole killed after asking about their religion. Making a strong statement on India's stand against terrorism and how India followed the foot-steps of freedom fighter Sitarama Raju, the Defence Minister said,

"Alluri Sitarama Raju was not just a revolutionary; he was a leader who understood when to be patient, when to stand by principle, and when to act . That very wisdom continues to guide us today. When India launched Operation Sindoor in response to terrorism, we followed the same sacred balance. When our citizens were targeted based on their faith, we did not retaliate based on religion, we responded to the crime. We showed restraint, striking only at terror bases, not at civilian locations. If such acts are repeated in the future, we will respond with firm and decisive strength. Our guiding principle is clear, justice to all, appeasement of none." On carrying forward the vision of Alluri Sitarama Raju, and connecting the Tribal population to the mainstream population, Singh said, "In New India, Tribal Pride is Our True Identity."

"Today, as we speak of building a New India, it is not merely a vision, it is our duty to bring our tribal communities into the mainstream. This is not an act of charity, it is a mark of respect for their rights and dignity." "India now has its first tribal President, a moment that is not just historic, but a reflection of the strength of our democracy, that a daughter from a small tribal village in Odisha can rise to the highest constitutional office is the triumph of inclusive India," he added.

On empowering the tribal communities in the nation, he said, "Through the "Vocal for Local" initiative, our government has worked to take tribal handicrafts, forest products, and traditional arts from remote regions to global markets. Today, tribal communities are not just known for their traditions, but for their prestige and growing identity." "All this has been made possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," he added.

"Our mission is not just to build roads, water systems, or electricity, but to build dignity, opportunity, and identity. And that is the real spirit of inclusive India," said Singh. (ANI)

