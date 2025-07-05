Left Menu

CM Dhami Champions Farmers and Aviation Advances in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored farmers by participating in paddy sowing and emphasized the importance of their role in the economy. Simultaneously, Dhami highlighted civil aviation advancements at a conference, advocating for enhanced helicopter services in mountain regions to boost connectivity and emergency management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:58 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in paddy sowing (Photo/X/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the farmers of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in paddy sowing on his private farm in Khatima's Nagra Terai area. This move symbolized the state's recognition of the essential contributions of farmers, integrating traditional practices and rich folk arts into modern governance. Dhami's participation was met with enthusiastic support from the local community, further solidifying the government's commitment to rural heritage and agriculture.

Beyond the fields, the Chief Minister also took part in the Civil Aviation Conference-2025 held in Dehradun. Joined by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other northern Indian ministers, Dhami endorsed the Udan scheme's success in enhancing air travel accessibility and economic growth. He highlighted ongoing developments of 18 heliports in Uttarakhand, with services already operational at 12, transforming helicopter services into crucial modes of transport and emergency response.

Further, Dhami advocated for a dedicated 'Mountain Aviation Policy' to support hilly regions with specialized financial and operational assistance. He emphasized the necessity of comprehensive pilot training and adherence to safety standards to ensure passenger security. The Chief Minister's dual focus on agriculture and aviation reflects Uttarakhand's balanced approach to economic and cultural advancement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

