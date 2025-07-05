Thackeray Brothers Unite: A Rally for Marathi Identity

In a significant show of unity, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray united at the 'Awaz Marathicha' rally in Mumbai. The event, a protest against the imposition of Hindi over Marathi, marks a turning point in Maharashtra's linguistic politics.

Addressing the crowd, Uddhav Thackeray stressed the permanence of this newfound alliance, emphasizing it's more than symbolic. He praised his brother Raj's oratory skills and questioned the central and state governments about their accomplishments for Mumbai during their tenure.

Raj Thackeray, in a veiled critique, acknowledged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for uniting the Thackeray siblings. The brothers shared a symbolic moment at the Worli Dome, emphasizing that the unity was more about Marathi pride than mere political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)