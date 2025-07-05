Left Menu

Thackeray Brothers Unite: A Rally for Marathi Identity

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray unite in a Mumbai rally protesting the Hindi imposition in Maharashtra. Both leaders highlighted the importance of Marathi identity and questioned the government's impact on the state's economic and cultural backbone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:07 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of unity, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray united at the 'Awaz Marathicha' rally in Mumbai. The event, a protest against the imposition of Hindi over Marathi, marks a turning point in Maharashtra's linguistic politics.

Addressing the crowd, Uddhav Thackeray stressed the permanence of this newfound alliance, emphasizing it's more than symbolic. He praised his brother Raj's oratory skills and questioned the central and state governments about their accomplishments for Mumbai during their tenure.

Raj Thackeray, in a veiled critique, acknowledged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for uniting the Thackeray siblings. The brothers shared a symbolic moment at the Worli Dome, emphasizing that the unity was more about Marathi pride than mere political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

