China-U.S. Brand-y Barrier Breakthrough: Pernod Ricard and LVMH Rejoice

China has provided a significant relief to major cognac producers including Pernod Ricard and LVMH by exempting them from heavy duties on European Union brandy, a decision marking a pause in the escalating trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing.

The decision follows a prolonged investigation by China's Commerce Ministry, avoiding tariffs as long as the French producers adhere to unspecified minimum price commitments. Cognac makers, whose exports aggregate to $3 billion yearly, have found themselves collateral damage in the broader trade rift.

Despite the reprieve, the trade dispute casts a shadow as French spirits makers grappled with reduced sales amid earlier tariffs. Ongoing diplomatic engagements aim to ease these tensions, with hopes pinned on resolving larger EU-China economic impasses.

