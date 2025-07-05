Puri's Bahuda Yatra: A Divine Celebration with Heightened Security

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted an impressive sand sculpture on Puri beach on July 4, honoring the Bahuda Yatra as the town prepared for the return of Lord Jagannath and other deities to the Jagannath Temple from the Shri Gundicha Temple. The ceremonial return of the chariots, Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana, drew thousands along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) for this revered event.

Devotee Girijashankar Sarangi explained the occasion's significance, highlighting Mahaprabhu's birthplace at Gundicha Temple. After nine days of celebration, Mahaprabhu will head home, making a ceremonial stop at Mausi Maa temple for poda pitha distribution. Odisha DGP Yogesh Khurania assured a peaceful festival with robust security arrangements.

Enthusiastic devotees have thronged Puri in large numbers, supported by approximately 205 police platoons and senior officers overseeing security. Puri, under comprehensive CCTV surveillance, sees enhanced police presence around the Shri Gundicha Temple to ensure safety during the grand festival.

Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra confirmed extensive security measures with over 10,000 police personnel and multiple RAF companies ensuring smooth festival conduct. The annual event sees coordination among various stakeholders, including Sevayats and temple authorities.

Puri exudes devotion and cultural vibrancy as it prepares for the Bahuda Yatra, signaling the climax of Rath Yatra. The event draws lakhs of devotees to the city, adding to the celebration with lively performances and spiritual fervor.

