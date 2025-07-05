Left Menu

Rising Concerns Over Law and Order in Bihar as Murder of Businessman Sparks Outcry

The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Bihar has caused political turmoil, with opposition parties criticizing the state government's inability to maintain law and order. The Congress and RJD have labeled the state a 'gundaraj,' while a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman, has intensified political tensions in Bihar, with opposition parties heavily criticizing the state government. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha condemned the administration, stating it lacks authority following the shocking incident, mere months before assembly elections.

Patna Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Patna Central Superintendent of Police to investigate the murder, which occurred on July 4. Superintendent Diksha reported the late-night shooting in the Gandhi Maidan area, raising serious questions about law enforcement in the state.

Congress leader Premchand Mishra asserted that 'gundaraj' prevails in Bihar, arguing that the continued lawlessness highlights the government's failure to safeguard citizens. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed these sentiments, criticizing the administration's poor law and order management through a series of statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

