Rising Concerns Over Law and Order in Bihar as Murder of Businessman Sparks Outcry

The murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman, has intensified political tensions in Bihar, with opposition parties heavily criticizing the state government. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha condemned the administration, stating it lacks authority following the shocking incident, mere months before assembly elections.

Patna Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Patna Central Superintendent of Police to investigate the murder, which occurred on July 4. Superintendent Diksha reported the late-night shooting in the Gandhi Maidan area, raising serious questions about law enforcement in the state.

Congress leader Premchand Mishra asserted that 'gundaraj' prevails in Bihar, arguing that the continued lawlessness highlights the government's failure to safeguard citizens. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed these sentiments, criticizing the administration's poor law and order management through a series of statements.

