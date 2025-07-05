Left Menu

Nadda Slams Himachal Government as Highway Projects Face Delays

BJP President JP Nadda criticized Himachal Pradesh's government for administrative failures amid ongoing national highway projects. Promising infrastructure development, he revealed new road projects and called for streamlined processes to avoid delays. Nadda also affirmed central support for flood-hit regions and stressed the importance of local involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:01 IST
Nadda Slams Himachal Government as Highway Projects Face Delays
BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical address, BJP national president JP Nadda lambasted the current Himachal Pradesh government, calling the state's administration a historical low. The apex leader expressed his displeasure at recent events involving Shimla's MLA Anirudh Singh and NHAI officials, defining such occurrences as 'unfortunate.'

During his Bilaspur visit, where he assessed the pace of active highway projects, Nadda assured the press of the central government's commitment to boosting Himachal's infrastructure, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari. He revealed exhaustive statistics on existing and future highway developments poised to benefit the challenging terrain.

Highlighting key projects, Nadda specified completion timelines for major highways, such as the Parwanoo-Shimla and Kiratpur-Manali roads. Emphasizing the need for prompt and smooth procedural cooperation from state authorities, Nadda pressed for the simplification of NH project consents to mitigate needless delays. The BJP stalwart ended with assurances of continued central support for local infrastructure and disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025