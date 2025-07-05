Nadda Slams Himachal Government as Highway Projects Face Delays
BJP President JP Nadda criticized Himachal Pradesh's government for administrative failures amid ongoing national highway projects. Promising infrastructure development, he revealed new road projects and called for streamlined processes to avoid delays. Nadda also affirmed central support for flood-hit regions and stressed the importance of local involvement.
- Country:
- India
In a critical address, BJP national president JP Nadda lambasted the current Himachal Pradesh government, calling the state's administration a historical low. The apex leader expressed his displeasure at recent events involving Shimla's MLA Anirudh Singh and NHAI officials, defining such occurrences as 'unfortunate.'
During his Bilaspur visit, where he assessed the pace of active highway projects, Nadda assured the press of the central government's commitment to boosting Himachal's infrastructure, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari. He revealed exhaustive statistics on existing and future highway developments poised to benefit the challenging terrain.
Highlighting key projects, Nadda specified completion timelines for major highways, such as the Parwanoo-Shimla and Kiratpur-Manali roads. Emphasizing the need for prompt and smooth procedural cooperation from state authorities, Nadda pressed for the simplification of NH project consents to mitigate needless delays. The BJP stalwart ended with assurances of continued central support for local infrastructure and disaster relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
