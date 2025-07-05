OPEC+ Boosts Oil Production Amid Global Market Dynamics

In a critical move to stabilize global oil markets, OPEC+ announced on Saturday a significant increase in oil production by 548,000 barrels per day starting in August. The decision comes at a time when geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran have driven oil prices to fluctuate dramatically.

The increase in output will be spread across eight key member nations—Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Algeria. This new boost marks a departure from the group's strategy of curtailing production to control prices and is aimed at regaining market share amid external pressures.

OPEC+ justified the increase citing a positive economic outlook and market fundamentals like low oil inventories. Still, internal tensions have emerged as some members exceed production targets, challenging the group's cohesion. The next meeting is set for August 3 to reassess strategies amidst expanding competition from other oil-producing nations.

