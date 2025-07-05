Palash Srivastava Takes Helm at IIFCL: A New Chapter in Infrastructure Financing

The government has appointed Palash Srivastava as the interim Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) following the completion of PR Jaishankar's tenure in May 2025, IIFCL announced Saturday.

Srivastava, previously the Deputy Managing Director, has been pivotal in advancing IIFCL's strategic initiatives encompassing infrastructure financing and policy advisory. His leadership has expanded the institution's reach through innovative financial strategies and international collaborations.

Under Jaishankar's leadership, IIFCL recorded its highest net profit and unprecedented loan sanctions, reflecting a remarkable fiscal performance. The organization reported a 39% surge in net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, further solidifying its stature in infrastructure finance.

