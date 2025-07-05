Left Menu

Telangana's Unyielding Fight Against Child Abuse on Social Media

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy emphasizes zero tolerance for child abuse, highlighting comprehensive measures including legal aid and child-friendly initiatives. He calls for robust actions against digital threats and stresses the significance of justice and compassion throughout the legal process for child victims.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared a zero-tolerance policy towards social media abuse against children, asserting his government's readiness to take decisive action. Speaking at the State Level Meet 2025 on POCSO, Reddy stressed the imperative for justice and compassion not just in courts but across all child welfare frameworks.

"Child survivors should be the focal point of our legal approach," stated Reddy, underlining the need for every measure possible to protect children from sexual exploitation. The Telangana government, he noted, prioritizes the safety of children and women alike.

The Telangana Bharosa Project, comprising 29 centers, offers comprehensive support such as legal aid and counseling in a nurturing environment. The state pioneered Child-Friendly Courts through the Hyderabad Bharosa Centre, aiming for holistic child protection beyond mere legal proceedings. Reddy also highlighted the necessity of eliminating child pornography and enhancing legal procedures for victim assistance.

While praising progressive laws like the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, Reddy highlighted existing implementation challenges. He made a call to action for judges, police, and development partners to join a shared mission of justice, restoration, and reclaiming childhood for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

