Verstappen Secures Pole at British Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the British Grand Prix, joined by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Lando Norris followed in third, Mercedes' George Russell took fourth, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton secured fifth position. The stage is set for an exciting race day showdown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:46 IST
Max Verstappen, representing Red Bull, took pole position for the British Grand Prix on Saturday. The exciting development saw McLaren's Oscar Piastri securing a spot alongside Verstappen on the front row.
In a fiercely competitive qualifying session, Lando Norris of McLaren achieved a commendable third place, while George Russell of Mercedes followed in fourth position. Ferrari's iconic driver, Lewis Hamilton, captured the fifth spot.
With such a promising lineup, fans can anticipate an exhilarating race at the historic Silverstone Circuit, as top teams and drivers vie for supremacy on the track.
(With inputs from agencies.)
