Minister Wipes Farmer's Debt: A Touching Story of Community Support

A viral video capturing 75-year-old farmer Ambadas Pawar tilling his field by pulling a plough himself has sparked immense sympathy and action in Maharashtra's Latur district. Overwhelmed by his predicament, state minister Babasaheb Patil intervened, settling Pawar's outstanding loan of Rs 42,500.

The emotional footage, widely circulated online, shows Pawar accompanied by his wife, dragging a plough across their land due to lack of resources to hire oxen or tractors. Witnessing such resilience, Patil promised immediate aid, ensuring that Pawar received a clearance certificate from the Hadolti Multi-purpose Cooperative Society.

In an inspiring show of solidarity, the Latur district unit of Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana gifted Pawar a pair of bullocks, while a Telangana-based charitable trust contributed Rs 1 lakh in direct aid. These gestures affirm collective support for improving farmers' conditions amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)