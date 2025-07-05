Left Menu

Amit Shah Lays Foundation for India's First 'Tribhuvan' Cooperative University

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Gujarat, aiming to eliminate nepotism and enhance transparency in the cooperative sector. The university offers state-of-the-art education in cooperation, marking a key step in advancing economic prosperity through trained manpower and strategic development for cooperatives.

Updated: 05-07-2025 23:30 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (right) (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Anand, Gujarat, on Saturday, heralding a new era of transparency and efficiency in the cooperative sector. The initiative aims to eradicate nepotism, provide comprehensive training, and ensure only qualified individuals are employed.

Speaking about the university's vision, Shah emphasized its role in imparting technical skills, marketing expertise, and cooperative values. The institution will serve as a blueprint for resolving long-standing issues in the sector, focusing on empowerment for Dalits, tribals, and women.

In his address, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in revitalizing the cooperative movement, referencing over 60 initiatives undertaken in the past four years. The establishment of this university is seen as a monumental step toward fortifying cooperative sectors and increasing work opportunities for millions involved nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

Latest News

