Amit Shah Lays Foundation for India's First 'Tribhuvan' Cooperative University
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Gujarat, aiming to eliminate nepotism and enhance transparency in the cooperative sector. The university offers state-of-the-art education in cooperation, marking a key step in advancing economic prosperity through trained manpower and strategic development for cooperatives.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Anand, Gujarat, on Saturday, heralding a new era of transparency and efficiency in the cooperative sector. The initiative aims to eradicate nepotism, provide comprehensive training, and ensure only qualified individuals are employed.
Speaking about the university's vision, Shah emphasized its role in imparting technical skills, marketing expertise, and cooperative values. The institution will serve as a blueprint for resolving long-standing issues in the sector, focusing on empowerment for Dalits, tribals, and women.
In his address, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in revitalizing the cooperative movement, referencing over 60 initiatives undertaken in the past four years. The establishment of this university is seen as a monumental step toward fortifying cooperative sectors and increasing work opportunities for millions involved nationwide.
