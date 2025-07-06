Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet Shatters 5,000m World Record

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet broke the women's 5,000 metres world record with a time of 13:58.06 at the Eugene Diamond League. She surpassed the previous record set by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay by over two seconds, marking a significant achievement in athletics.

In a historic moment for athletics, Kenya's Beatrice Chebet broke the women's 5,000 metres world record at the Eugene Diamond League meet, clocking an impressive 13 minutes 58.06 seconds.

Chebet's performance eclipsed the previous record set by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay at the same venue in 2023, surpassing it by over two seconds.

This achievement underscores Chebet's remarkable talent and cements her status as a leading figure in long-distance running.

