Agriculture Minister Orders Probe into Seed Quality Complaints

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an investigation into the quality of seeds provided to farmers after complaints of poor germination rates. Noticing widespread crop failure, Chouhan promises stringent actions against those responsible for supplying substandard seeds and plans to amend laws against the sale of spurious seeds and pesticides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:18 IST
Amid growing concerns among farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an investigation into seed quality following complaints of poor germination rates. The decision came after Chouhan visited a farm and witnessed the issue firsthand.

During an outreach program in his hometown, Chouhan vowed tough measures against those supplying substandard seeds, citing the need to amend current laws to combat the distribution of low-quality seeds and pesticides. This comes as many soybean farmers reported failed crops due to inadequate seed quality.

Chouhan acknowledged the magnitude of the issue, not just locally but across multiple regions in the country, highlighting his commitment to addressing the grievances of the agricultural community effectively. The probe aims to ensure accountability among seed suppliers.

