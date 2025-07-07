Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils £28.6 Million Investment in Carbon Capture

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to reveal a £28.6 million investment by the National Wealth Fund for carbon capture projects in central and northern England. This move aims to support Britain's net-zero emissions target by 2050 while boosting job creation in energy-intensive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:31 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves will announce a significant £28.6 million investment by the National Wealth Fund in a carbon capture project. This initiative could generate jobs in central and northern England, playing a crucial role in the country's effort to reduce emissions.

Last year, the UK government committed up to £21.7 billion over 25 years to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The goal is to mitigate emissions from energy-intensive industries, aligning with the nation's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Reeves will highlight this funding as a vital step towards creating a carbon capture pipeline in Britain's Peak District. This pipeline aims to link cement and lime companies, storing emissions beneath the Irish Sea. The investment forms part of a broader economic growth plan, focusing on modernising industries and creating jobs.

