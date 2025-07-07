Rachel Reeves Unveils £28.6 Million Investment in Carbon Capture
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to reveal a £28.6 million investment by the National Wealth Fund for carbon capture projects in central and northern England. This move aims to support Britain's net-zero emissions target by 2050 while boosting job creation in energy-intensive sectors.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves will announce a significant £28.6 million investment by the National Wealth Fund in a carbon capture project. This initiative could generate jobs in central and northern England, playing a crucial role in the country's effort to reduce emissions.
Last year, the UK government committed up to £21.7 billion over 25 years to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The goal is to mitigate emissions from energy-intensive industries, aligning with the nation's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Reeves will highlight this funding as a vital step towards creating a carbon capture pipeline in Britain's Peak District. This pipeline aims to link cement and lime companies, storing emissions beneath the Irish Sea. The investment forms part of a broader economic growth plan, focusing on modernising industries and creating jobs.
ALSO READ
Row Over Land Reclamation and Job Creation Intensifies in Telangana
IFC Backs Green Hydrogen to Power Global Shift Toward Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
Government Unveils Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore Incentive Scheme for Job Creation
Central Government Unveils Ambitious Job Creation Initiative
India's ELI Scheme: Boosting Job Creation and Workforce Formalization