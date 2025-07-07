BRICS Summit Unites for Climate Action Amidst Global Contradictions

In a decisive stand at the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, leaders of the developing nations bloc called on wealthy countries for substantial financial support to mitigate the effects of global emissions. The gathering underscored the Global South's pivotal role in addressing climate change as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva readies to host the United Nations climate summit.

Despite a united front for climate finance, BRICS leaders acknowledged the ongoing significance of fossil fuels in their energy strategies, especially for developing economies. Brazil's ambitious proposal for a Tropical Forests Forever Facility gained traction with potential investment interest from China and the UAE, aiming to enhance climate change mitigation efforts.

While championing multilateral diplomacy, BRICS leaders criticized Western protectionist policies under environmental pretexts and called for the reform of international institutions. The summit, however, faced challenges in unifying positions on expanding the United Nations Security Council, struggling with internal diversity and geopolitical tensions.