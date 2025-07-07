Left Menu

Delhi Downpour Disrupts: Relief Meets Chaos Amid Sudden Rain

Delhi experienced sudden rainfall on Monday, offering relief from oppressive heat while causing waterlogging in several areas. Commuters faced challenges as roads became impassable. The IMD issued alerts for thunderstorms and lightning throughout the city, but forecasts indicate milder weather in the coming days.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, various parts of Delhi were drenched by sudden rainfall, offering a welcome respite from the city's stifling heat and humidity which had persisted over the recent days. The downpour began early in the morning, blanketing the capital under low-hanging clouds. The rain successfully lowered temperatures and alleviated the ongoing humidity.

Despite the relief, the showers led to waterlogging in some regions, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, bringing traffic to a crawl. Vehicle owners were seen navigating through flooded streets, with commuters voicing their frustrations. 'Whenever there is rain, the roads get waterlogged up to 5 kilometres,' said one stranded individual. Another commuter, Amit, remarked on the severity of the situation, noting, 'It's very problematic. The roads get waterlogged in just 1 hour of rain. My car also got punctured.'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert over thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for Delhi on Monday. The warning encompassed all districts of the national capital, where storms were anticipated. However, forecasts suggest mild weather in the days ahead, with the IMD predicting overcast skies and intermittent light rainfall. The monsoon trough is currently affecting regions from Suratgarh to the northeast Bay of Bengal, suggesting heavy rainfall in other Indian regions, such as Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

