Punjab's Tumult: Crime Surge and Political Criticism Unfold

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Moga District, Dr. Aniljit Kamboj was shot when attackers posing as patients targeted him at his clinic. Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi confirmed that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the attack. The suspects attempted to flee by firing at police, but authorities succeeded in their capture.

Parallel to this, Amritsar police dismantled an arms-narco module with international ties, linked to Pakistani and Malaysian handlers. Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reported the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of sophisticated weapons and heroin, indicating the smuggling operation via drone across borders.

In a political discourse, BJP leaders critiqued Punjab's governance, attributing the law and order situation to ineffective leadership. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar expressed concern over rising crime, calling for robust leadership and criticizing the AAP's role in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)