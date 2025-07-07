Punjab's Tumult: Crime Surge and Political Criticism Unfold
In Punjab, a doctor was attacked, and police arrested suspects while another arms-narco module linked to international handlers was busted. Political figures criticized the current governance, calling for stronger leadership amid rising crime. Arrests were made, and illicit materials recovered, highlighting ongoing challenges in the region.
In a shocking incident in Punjab's Moga District, Dr. Aniljit Kamboj was shot when attackers posing as patients targeted him at his clinic. Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi confirmed that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the attack. The suspects attempted to flee by firing at police, but authorities succeeded in their capture.
Parallel to this, Amritsar police dismantled an arms-narco module with international ties, linked to Pakistani and Malaysian handlers. Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reported the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of sophisticated weapons and heroin, indicating the smuggling operation via drone across borders.
In a political discourse, BJP leaders critiqued Punjab's governance, attributing the law and order situation to ineffective leadership. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar expressed concern over rising crime, calling for robust leadership and criticizing the AAP's role in the state's governance.
