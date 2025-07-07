Left Menu

Global Tensions: The Looming Threat of a Third World War

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voiced alarm over escalating global conflicts, hinting at the potential onset of a third world war. Advancements in warfare technology have shifted battle dynamics, necessitating urgent global dialogue. Recent ceasefire attempts in the Middle East add a complex layer to the unfolding geopolitical situation.

  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has raised concerns about the escalating international conflicts, warning that the tensions could soon escalate into a third world war. He pointed out that advancements in warfare technology, such as missiles and drones, have fundamentally changed the dynamics of war, posing a grave threat that requires immediate global attention.

At a book launch event in Nagpur, Gadkari noted ongoing hostilities, specifically citing conflicts involving Israel, Iran, Russia, and Ukraine. He argued that increased reliance on modern warfare tools has diminished the role of traditional combat mechanisms, complicating efforts to protect civilians and avert large-scale destruction.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway to address these tensions. Former US President Donald Trump has acknowledged Hamas's reaction to a proposed Gaza ceasefire as constructive, suggesting a potential breakthrough. The UN, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, continues to advocate for ceasefire agreements, especially after recent violent episodes involving Russian attacks on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

