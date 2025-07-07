Trump's Trade Tactics: A Global Negotiation Marathon

The Trump administration is reportedly on the verge of concluding several key trade agreements, aiming to notify countries of tariff changes by July 9. The new rates are scheduled to become effective on August 1, sparking tension and negotiations with various global trading partners.

While a limited agreement has been reached with Britain and an undefined deal with Vietnam, efforts to secure a long-promised agreement with India remain stalled. Talks with the European Union continue, focusing on proposed tariffs on agriculture and food exports and technology regulation gaps.

Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, India, and Indonesia, are navigating complex negotiations, with nations like South Korea seeking deadline extensions. Each nation grapples with defending national interests while striving to avoid hefty tariffs, with sectors like autos, steel, and agriculture at the forefront.

