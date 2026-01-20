India's Pole Vault Champion Faces Travel Hurdles

India's national pole vault record holder Dev Kumar Meena experienced a humiliating ordeal at Panvel Railway Station. Denied permission to carry his equipment, the athlete and his coach Ghanshyam were forced to disembark a train, sparking public outrage online.

Despite showing participation proof and medals, the authorities insisted that the sports gear be sent in the luggage compartment due to size constraints. After prolonged negotiations, they managed to board, but not without a hefty fine, highlighting transportation challenges faced by athletes.

Central Railway clarified their stance, asserting no intent to inconvenience athletes. However, Meena emphasized the need for clear guidelines for transporting athletic gear, urging authorities to create systematic solutions for such incidents.

