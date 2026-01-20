Left Menu

India's Pole Vault Champion Faces Travel Hurdles

Dev Kumar Meena, India's national record holder in pole vault, and his coach Ghanshyam faced a humiliating ordeal at Panvel Railway Station as they were forced to deboard a train for carrying sports equipment. Despite showing proof and pleading, they were only allowed after paying a fine, sparking social media outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:27 IST
India's Pole Vault Champion Faces Travel Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's national pole vault record holder Dev Kumar Meena experienced a humiliating ordeal at Panvel Railway Station. Denied permission to carry his equipment, the athlete and his coach Ghanshyam were forced to disembark a train, sparking public outrage online.

Despite showing participation proof and medals, the authorities insisted that the sports gear be sent in the luggage compartment due to size constraints. After prolonged negotiations, they managed to board, but not without a hefty fine, highlighting transportation challenges faced by athletes.

Central Railway clarified their stance, asserting no intent to inconvenience athletes. However, Meena emphasized the need for clear guidelines for transporting athletic gear, urging authorities to create systematic solutions for such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026