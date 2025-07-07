Left Menu

Monsoon Rains Surge River Flows, But Dams Hold Safe Limits

Heavy rains have swelled rivers in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Despite increased water inflows, the Alaknanda river and major Himachal dams remain below danger levels, ensuring continued hydroelectric operations. Authorities assure public safety while maintaining high alert and coordination with power stations for potential flood risks.

Updated: 07-07-2025 10:34 IST
Visuals from Alaknanda river after incerese water flow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and neighboring areas in Uttarakhand has significantly raised the water levels of the Alaknanda river, yet it remains below the critical danger mark, alleviating immediate flood concerns.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh, widespread rainfall has caused disruptions to public utilities, but water levels in major dams remain within safe operational limits. This stability allows hydroelectric power generation to continue largely uninterrupted. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed in its Daily Dam Status Report that all current pond levels are within permissible limits, assuaging fears of possible floods in the state's river basins.

Key dam installations along the Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Yamuna river systems, including Bhakra, Pong, Kol Dam, Nathpa Jhakri, and Chamera I-III, have maintained regular water levels despite high inflows. Notable mentions include Kol Dam, which recorded an inflow of 1,188 cumecs with controlled discharge flows, and Nathpa with an inflow of 896 cumecs efficiently managed through spillways and power generation. Furthermore, the SEOC remains vigilant amidst continued cloudy weather and light rains, ensuring high alert and coordination with hydropower stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

