PM Modi's Bold Stand at BRICS: Advancing Global South's Voice and Condemning Terrorism

BJP leader CR Kesavan praises PM Narendra Modi's powerful address at the BRICS Summit, highlighting his strong condemnation of terrorism and advocacy for Global South representation in global institutions. Modi urged reform in global governance, emphasizing the critical role the Global South plays in shaping the new world order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:27 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding address at the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely condemned cross-border terrorism, with a specific call to action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. His speech drew praise from BJP leader CR Kesavan, who commended Modi's bold stance in the face of global threats.

Modi's advocacy for the Global South's equitable representation in international bodies was heralded as pioneering. He emphasized that the world cannot overlook two-thirds of humanity, whose role in the global economy is critical yet insufficiently recognized. Modi's vision for a reformed global governance structure focuses on inclusivity and efficiency.

The joint BRICS declaration, in line with Modi's viewpoint, condemned terrorism in all its forms, garnering widespread support. As part of this effort, Modi pushed for a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. His speech underscored terrorism as a grave challenge, highlighting the recent Pahalgam attack as a stark reminder of the threat it poses to global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

