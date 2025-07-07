Delhi Drenched: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc, Trigger Alerts

The early hours of Monday brought persistent showers to Delhi, resulting in significant waterlogging in various parts of the city, notably along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road. Commuters battled through waterlogged streets, with vehicles wading through the inundated routes. A commuter expressed frustration, stating the waterlogging extends up to five kilometers whenever it rains.

Another commuter, Amit, described the chaos, pointing out that roads become waterlogged within an hour of rainfall, even causing his car to suffer a puncture. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for all districts in Delhi on Monday.

On Sunday, the IMD highlighted that the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through several regions, including Delhi, and an upper air cyclonic circulation exists over Himachal Pradesh and nearby Punjab. A 15-day heavy rain alert has been issued for multiple states, including warnings for floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging until July 9.

Similar weather woes were reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where waterlogged roads slowed down traffic and disrupted daily activities. Areas such as Adipur and Gandhidham experienced significant water accumulation, while Banaskantha district faced severe flooding. Vehicles navigating these inundated roads remain a common sight, affecting normal life.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the district with forecasts of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Some regions in Gujarat, including Surendranagar and Jamnagar, are under a red alert. A yellow alert predicting extreme heavy rainfall persists for the upcoming week across parts of Kachchh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)