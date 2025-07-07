Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc, Trigger Alerts

Delhi's early Monday showers resulted in severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic and daily life. The IMD issued alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain across multiple states, warning of potential floods and landslides. Ahmedabad and parts of Gujarat face similar challenges as incessant rains continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:54 IST
Delhi Drenched: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc, Trigger Alerts
Waterlogging in Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The early hours of Monday brought persistent showers to Delhi, resulting in significant waterlogging in various parts of the city, notably along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road. Commuters battled through waterlogged streets, with vehicles wading through the inundated routes. A commuter expressed frustration, stating the waterlogging extends up to five kilometers whenever it rains.

Another commuter, Amit, described the chaos, pointing out that roads become waterlogged within an hour of rainfall, even causing his car to suffer a puncture. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for all districts in Delhi on Monday.

On Sunday, the IMD highlighted that the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through several regions, including Delhi, and an upper air cyclonic circulation exists over Himachal Pradesh and nearby Punjab. A 15-day heavy rain alert has been issued for multiple states, including warnings for floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging until July 9.

Similar weather woes were reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where waterlogged roads slowed down traffic and disrupted daily activities. Areas such as Adipur and Gandhidham experienced significant water accumulation, while Banaskantha district faced severe flooding. Vehicles navigating these inundated roads remain a common sight, affecting normal life.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the district with forecasts of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Some regions in Gujarat, including Surendranagar and Jamnagar, are under a red alert. A yellow alert predicting extreme heavy rainfall persists for the upcoming week across parts of Kachchh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025