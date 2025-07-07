European Markets Brace for Potential U.S. Tariff Changes

European shares experienced mixed results on Monday as investors closely monitored developments on trade-related issues, with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff deadline looming.

At 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index remained flat at 541.08 points. Meanwhile, regional indices showed varying directions: Germany's DAX rose by 0.4%, France's CAC 40 fell by 0.1%, Spain's IBEX edged 0.1% higher, and the UK's FTSE 100 slipped by 0.2%.

Trump disclosed plans to finalize several trade agreements shortly and indicated potential increases in tariffs by July 9, effective from August 1. He also warned of a possible 10% tariff on nations aligning with BRICS. Amidst these shifts, European energy stocks dropped 1.3%, while banks gained 0.6%. Capgemini saw a 2.8% decline following its acquisition of WNS.

