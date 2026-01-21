Left Menu

FTSE 100 Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Reports

The FTSE 100 remained steady as trade tensions linked to Greenland affected banks and industrials, despite some positive earnings reports. Although Rio Tinto and Burberry showed gains, negative performances by banks and Experian shares dropped the index, while inflation data kept investor expectations for interest rate cuts unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:45 IST
FTSE 100 Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst renewed trade tensions involving Greenland, London's benchmark FTSE 100 held its ground on Wednesday. Despite positive earnings from some key players, weaknesses in banks and industrials weighed heavily on the index.

The market's unease stemmed from U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose escalating tariffs on several European nations. The threat comes unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland, a move that has ruffled feathers across the continent.

While banks suffered declines, with a 0.9% dip, sectors like industrial support services and aerospace and defense also posted losses. However, miners experienced a surge, with Rio Tinto rising and precious metal prices gaining ground, drawing investors to these safe-haven assets amidst the uncertainty.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed' Areas

Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed'...

 India
2
Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

 Global
3
Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026