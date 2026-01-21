FTSE 100 Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Reports

Amidst renewed trade tensions involving Greenland, London's benchmark FTSE 100 held its ground on Wednesday. Despite positive earnings from some key players, weaknesses in banks and industrials weighed heavily on the index.

The market's unease stemmed from U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose escalating tariffs on several European nations. The threat comes unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland, a move that has ruffled feathers across the continent.

While banks suffered declines, with a 0.9% dip, sectors like industrial support services and aerospace and defense also posted losses. However, miners experienced a surge, with Rio Tinto rising and precious metal prices gaining ground, drawing investors to these safe-haven assets amidst the uncertainty.