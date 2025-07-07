Left Menu

Swiss MET Group Expands in Germany with KGE Acquisition

Swiss energy company MET Group has acquired KGE, a German natural gas storage operator, adding 2 terawatt hours of capacity to its portfolio. This boosts MET's presence in the German market, with the facility connecting to Trading Hub Europe. The transaction's value was not disclosed.

Swiss energy company MET Group has announced the acquisition of German natural gas storage operator KGE, a move that adds 2 terawatt hours of capacity to MET's existing gas storage assets in Germany.

The acquisition expands MET's reach to three sites in Germany, complementing its current facilities in Lower Saxony and Hesse. While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the strategic importance is clear.

KGE operates a high-calorific gas cavern storage facility, contributing 179 million cubic meters to MET's portfolio. MET CEO Benjamin Lakatos highlighted the acquisition as a key expansion in the German market and a testament to MET's capability to add value to European gas markets.

