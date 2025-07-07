Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Edge Up Amid U.S. Tariff Developments

Euro zone bond yields saw a marginal increase as markets monitored developments related to U.S. tariffs, with officials indicating a delay to a pending deadline. President Trump announced nearing trade agreements, while German industrial production exceeded expectations in May.

Euro zone long-dated bond yields experienced a slight rise on Monday, amid market focus on U.S. tariff developments. Officials indicated a delay to the impending July 9 deadline, leaving the specifics murky. Germany's 10-year Bund yields saw a small increase, reaching 2.584%, while the 10-year Treasuries remained stable at 4.3379%.

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the United States is close to finalizing various trade agreements, with intentions to notify other countries of increased tariff rates by July 9. These elevated rates are scheduled to come into effect on August 1. Meanwhile, markets are bracing for potential volatility as details on Trump's import tariff plans become more transparent.

In the broader economic context, German industrial production surged more than anticipated in May, buoyed by the automotive and energy sectors, as reported by the federal statistics office. ECB policymakers Joachim Nagel and Robert Holzmann are set to speak on Monday, potentially influencing market perceptions and expectations.

