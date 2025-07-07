Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Ignoring F&O Market Manipulations

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has accused the Modi government of enabling market manipulations that benefit the wealthy while harming small investors. Gandhi highlighted SEBI's findings against Jane Street, a hedge fund accused of market manipulations, and criticized the government's inaction on F&O market issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of Ignoring F&O Market Manipulations
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Modi government for allegedly facilitating market manipulations benefiting the wealthy at the expense of ordinary investors. Gandhi accused the government of being complicit in what he termed as significant 'manipulation' in the Futures & Options (F&O) market.

Using social media platform X, Gandhi reiterated his longstanding predictions, stating, 'I clearly stated in 2024 - the F&O market has become a playground for 'big players,' and small investors' pockets are continuously being drained.' He highlighted SEBI's recent acknowledgment of manipulations by hedge fund Jane Street, questioning SEBI's prolonged silence and the Modi government's awareness of these developments.

The Congress leader called for transparency from SEBI, demanding the disclosure of other potential market riggers. SEBI's recent actions against Jane Street, including a market suspension and seizing of gains, underscore critical lapses and raise alarm over broader market integrity issues. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey reassured the public of limited residual risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025