Raja Nasir Abbas Appointed Opposition Leader Amidst Political Tension

In a significant political development, Raja Nasir Abbas has been appointed as the opposition leader in the Pakistan Senate, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This appointment is viewed as a step towards reducing political tensions in the country.

Abbas, the chief of the Shiite Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen party, becomes the Senate opposition leader following the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz. The decision comes amid efforts by PTI to mobilize public support and pressure the current government for dialogue.

The move is part of broader political maneuvers after controversial 2024 general elections, which PTI claims were manipulated. Meanwhile, Mehmmod Khan Achakzai, another PTI ally, has been appointed as the leader of the house in the National Assembly, paving the way for potential government-opposition negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)