Left Menu

Raja Nasir Abbas Appointed Opposition Leader Amidst Political Tension

Raja Nasir Abbas, supported by Imran Khan's PTI, has been appointed as the opposition leader in the Pakistan Senate. His appointment follows the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz and is expected to ease political tensions after the controversial 2024 elections, where PTI accused rivals of electoral misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:29 IST
Raja Nasir Abbas Appointed Opposition Leader Amidst Political Tension
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political development, Raja Nasir Abbas has been appointed as the opposition leader in the Pakistan Senate, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This appointment is viewed as a step towards reducing political tensions in the country.

Abbas, the chief of the Shiite Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen party, becomes the Senate opposition leader following the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz. The decision comes amid efforts by PTI to mobilize public support and pressure the current government for dialogue.

The move is part of broader political maneuvers after controversial 2024 general elections, which PTI claims were manipulated. Meanwhile, Mehmmod Khan Achakzai, another PTI ally, has been appointed as the leader of the house in the National Assembly, paving the way for potential government-opposition negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

 India
2
IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Review

IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Revi...

 India
3
Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

 Global
4
Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026