Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Secures Rs 700 Crore for Structured Opportunities Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC raised Rs 700 crore in the initial closure of its Structured Opportunities Fund – Series II. The fund, which targets a total of Rs 2,500 crore, focuses on structured credit transactions in asset-heavy sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure, and aims to achieve mid-teens IRR.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has successfully raised Rs 700 crore through the initial closure of its Structured Opportunities Fund – Series II, according to a statement released on Monday. Categorized as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the fund has also included co-investments as part of this capital influx.
The fund management aims to gather Rs 1,250 crore initially, but sees potential for increasing this to Rs 2,500 crore with a greenshoe option. This ambitious goal highlights their focus on providing capital solutions across various growth, strategic, and opportunistic needs through performing credit opportunities.
Targeting mid-to-large corporates within asset-rich sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and industrials, the fund plans to amass a diversified portfolio of 10-12 investments. The firm is already moving forward, having deployed part of the committed funds in sectors like chemicals, auto, and financials, and is targeting a mid-teens internal rate of return (IRR).
