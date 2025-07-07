Sheesh Mahal Controversy: Delhi's Political Heatwave Continues

In a convulsive jab at Delhi politics, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reignited the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy on Monday, scrutinizing the opulent accommodations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sirsa suggested that the residence was lavish enough to operate as a five-star hotel, reinforcing simmering tensions in Delhi's political landscape.

Interviewed by ANI, Sirsa also took aim at opposition parties for their 'Maya Mahal' rhetoric concerning the proposed renovation expenses of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's allocated residence. He asserted that Gupta's residence needed only Rs 50 lakh for essential arrangements, while dismissing the grandeur allegations as politically motivated.

The Public Works Department's tender revealed plans for upgraded fittings, including high-end electrical and interior modifications across two bungalows designated for Gupta, amidst criticism of unnecessary extravagance. The affair traces back to BJP's previous 'sheesh mahal' criticism of Kejriwal during the assembly polls, keeping political discourse tumultuous in the capital city.