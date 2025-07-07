Left Menu

Sheesh Mahal Controversy: Delhi's Political Heatwave Continues

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbing it a 'Sheesh Mahal' suitable only for a luxury hotel. Sirsa condemned the opposition's Maya Mahal claims and defended the Rs 50 lakh renovation of CM Rekha Gupta's new official residence, amid ongoing political spats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:08 IST
Sheesh Mahal Controversy: Delhi's Political Heatwave Continues
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a convulsive jab at Delhi politics, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reignited the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy on Monday, scrutinizing the opulent accommodations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sirsa suggested that the residence was lavish enough to operate as a five-star hotel, reinforcing simmering tensions in Delhi's political landscape.

Interviewed by ANI, Sirsa also took aim at opposition parties for their 'Maya Mahal' rhetoric concerning the proposed renovation expenses of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's allocated residence. He asserted that Gupta's residence needed only Rs 50 lakh for essential arrangements, while dismissing the grandeur allegations as politically motivated.

The Public Works Department's tender revealed plans for upgraded fittings, including high-end electrical and interior modifications across two bungalows designated for Gupta, amidst criticism of unnecessary extravagance. The affair traces back to BJP's previous 'sheesh mahal' criticism of Kejriwal during the assembly polls, keeping political discourse tumultuous in the capital city.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025