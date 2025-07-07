Left Menu

Controversial Aid Plan: Gaza's Proposed Humanitarian Transit Areas

A U.S.-backed aid group proposed creating 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' in or near Gaza to house Palestinians, aiming to replace Hamas control. The $2 billion plan by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was reviewed by Reuters. The Trump administration discussed it, but its status is unclear amid controversy and denial from relevant parties.

A contentious proposal from a U.S.-supported aid group envisions 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' for Palestinians in and around Gaza, as Reuters reveals. The plan, allegedly associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, is said to focus on shifting control from Hamas, seeking $2 billion for execution.

Although the proposal reached the Trump administration, its current status remains uncertain. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies submitting the plan, maintaining that it's dedicated solely to food distribution. Meanwhile, senior White House officials assert that similar initiatives are not considered, highlighting the lack of resources.

The plan stirred fears among Palestinians and aid experts, seen as potentially deepening displacement concerns. Critics worry about forced relocations, undermining humanitarian neutrality. The idea faces scrutiny, tangled in denial and anger from involved parties, amid escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

